Free abortions to be provided in Canberra

FROM early 2023, the ACT government will provide Canberrans free and safe medical and surgical abortions up to 16 weeks gestation.

All ACT residents will be eligible for this service, including those without a Medicare card, with the ACT government dedicating $4.6 million over four years to remove out-of-pocket costs.

People accessing abortion services will also be able to receive free long-acting reversible contraceptives at the time of their abortion, to reduce demand for abortions.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said one of the most significant barriers to accessing safe abortion services in the ACT has been the out-of-pocket costs.

“With one in three women estimated to experience an unexpected pregnancy in their lifetime, it is essential that these services are safe, affordable and accessible, regardless of how much money you have,” said Stephen-Smith.