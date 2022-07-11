Halfback full on to take Raiders place again

“I’ve just got to stay ready, and when my opportunity comes again, I’ll be ready to take it,” emerging Raiders halfback Brad Schneider tells sport columnist SIMON ANDERSON.

AS the 2022 NRL season approached, the Canberra Raiders’ situation in the halves was as strong as it had been for a few seasons.

Newly signed Jamal Fogarty had arrived to partner Jack Wighton, forming part of one of the most impressive playmaking combinations in the club’s recent history.

Brad Schneider was viewed as a depth piece to the Raiders’ puzzle. He made his NRL debut last season, coming off the bench in a Round 11 loss to the Melbourne Storm. The young gun had realistic expectations for the 2022 season, knowing how settled the Raiders were in the halves.

Schneider was looking forward to working with the experienced duo of Wighton and Fogarty this year, taking advantage of their experience and learning how they approach the game while leading the Raiders’ team around the park in the NSW Cup.

However, when Fogarty went down with a knee injury in pre-season training, Schneider was named as halfback over more experienced teammates Matt Frawley and Sam Williams, and handed the keys to the Raiders’ attack for the club’s season opener.

“I didn’t expect to play in round one, but to get the gig and to play a few games this year has been awesome,” Schneider told “CityNews”.

“The coaching staff and the rest of the playing group had full confidence in me and I knew that.

“I got a lot of confidence from it and I am looking forward to getting back out there again.”

The 21-year-old held his own at the top level, winning five of the 11 matches he’s featured in this season. One of his best performances came in round 10 as he steered the Raiders to a 20-point win over the Sharks as part of the NRL’s Magic Round.

Two weeks later though, the Raiders’ marquee signing Fogarty was cleared for a return, and Schneider resumed his role leading the Raiders’ reserves around the park.

Schneider has taken the move up to the higher grade, and back down to the reserves in his stride, and has worked closely with Fogarty as his teammate worked through his rehab.

“I knew with Jamal coming in at the start of the year that he’d be in the side as soon as possible,” said Schneider.



Being in such a vital role in the team, and calling the shots could have been a daunting prospect, but Schneider took the opportunity with both hands.

“That is the expectation if you are a half: you come in and that is your role,” said Schneider.

“Gaining confidence was the main thing, being confident in myself and knowing the boys were backing me definitely helped, as a young half coming in to control a team like that.”

Schneider has credited working with coach Ricky Stuart as one of the keys to his successes this season.

Being able to pick the brains of one of the greatest players ever to pull on the Raiders’ number 7 jersey was a big help for Schneider before he donned the same number.

“Stick [Stuart] and I have got a very good relationship. He has taken me in and done a lot with me, and continues to now,” said Schneider.

“He wants me to keep growing and improving and as a halfback himself, he knows what it is all about.

“I have grown so much since being here, and part of that comes down to learning from someone like Stick.

Schneider’s experience in the top grade has him playing with confidence now he has returned to the reserves. The Raiders are undefeated since his return, and he knows he needs to keep performing and be ready should he be needed in first grade again.

“At the moment I know my role is to keep performing in the NSW Cup and practice a few things,” said Schneider.

“Hopefully, I will get a couple more games this year towards the back end of the season. You can’t really plan too far ahead nowadays when it comes to injuries and covid things can change pretty quickly week-to-week.

“I’ve just got to stay ready, and when my opportunity comes again, I’ll be ready to take it.”