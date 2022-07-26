Funding for more paramedics in budget

FUNDING for more intensive care paramedics and triple zero call centre staff will be set aside in the upcoming territory budget.

The 2022-23 ACT budget, to be handed down on August 2, will include $27.6 million for additional intensive care paramedics, an intensive care paramedic program and more triple zero call centre positions.

Minister for Police and Emergency Service Mick Gentleman says the funding comes at a time when the capital is experiencing “significant demand.”

“At the moment, the ACT Ambulance Service is experiencing significant demand, this budget initiative will enable our paramedics to continue to meet the growing needs of the community while innovating to improve ambulance services,” Gentleman says.

The budget will also include additional funding for ongoing vehicle expenses, and an updated fit-out to the service’s communications centre.

Money has also been set aside for wellbeing and professional development programs.