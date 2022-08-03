News location:

Gallery chief to take top Melbourne arts job

Karen Quinlan… off to Melbourne.

NATIONAL Portrait Gallery director Karen Quinlan will leave the gallery in September to take up a new position as CEO  of Arts Centre Melbourne, NPG chair Penny Fowler announced today (August 3).

Fowler commented that her big-picture vision has had a marked impact on the gallery’s national profile, access and visitation since her  arrival in 2018 and  that Quinlan was leaving a legacy that would be felt for a long time to come.

Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke said Canberra’s loss was Melbourne’s gain, adding: “I was pleased that Karen recently agreed to join one of the review panels we announced to help shape our National Cultural Policy, with a focus on strong institutions.”

 

 

 

Helen Musa

