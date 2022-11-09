Giant mural rolls onto skate park

HUNDREDS of litres of paint has been used to transform a tired Queanbeyan skate bowl into a giant artwork.

The massive mural – at the Moore Park skate bowl – was painted by artists Mike Shankster and Arina Apostolova and depicts a young skater eating hot chips at his local skate park.

The artwork celebrates the journey of Jack Fardell, a local Queanbeyan boy turned international pro skater.

Shankster said the artwork is huge and is a must see.

“More than 200 litres of paint were used to transform more than 500 square metres of tired skate park into the giant artwork,” said Shankster.

“The immense scale of this artwork is best appreciated in person, or from the air.”

The project was funded by the NSW government and facilitated by the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, with help from the Step Up Sisters Aboriginal girls group, and Clontarf Boys Academy from Karabar High School.