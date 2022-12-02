Googong school set to go from day one

GOOGONG’s first public primary school will open for its first students for the first school term of 2023, starting January 31.

Earlier this year the school opened to enrolments from kindergarten to year six for the new school year.

Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said: “It’s been incredible to see the progress on Googong Public School right before our eyes and the community excitement is building for day one.”

The school hall was “substantially complete, with final fit out works and cleaning the only work left to do on that space,” she said.

“The final touches are being completed on classrooms, student amenities, staff rooms and administration spaces, a car park and the external play space of Googong Public School.

“Over the coming weeks, Googonians can expect to see the completion of the external cladding and the car park, as well as the internal fit out and connection to permanent power.”