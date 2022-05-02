Government to hold inquiry into violence at mental health unit

THE ACT government will conduct an inquiry into the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit after nurses and staff reported dozens of physical assaults by patients happening on a regular basis.

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) ACT has been calling for an inquiry after Dhulwa staff reported more than 100 physical assaults by patients in a six month period.

ANMF ACT branch secretary Matthew Daniel said appaling HR practices and toxic relationships have created an environment where occupational violence has become business as usual at the facility and that the situation posed imminent risk of a “catastrophic event.”

Following the reports, WorkSafe ACT issued Improvement and Prohibition Notices on the ACT government.

Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson said the inquiry will address the immediate issues that have been raised and review the unit’s legislative, clinical and governance frameworks.

“Our nurses should feel safe, supported and confident at work so they can deliver the best possible care across our health system. Following the recent incidents at Dhulwa, it is clear more must be done to ensure nurses feel safe,” Minister Davidson said.

“We are now finalising the terms of reference with the ANMF nurses and Canberra Health Services and selecting an independent chair for the inquiry.”

Mr Daniel welcomed the announcement of an inquiry, saying it demonstrates the government is serious about listening to nurses and acting to keep them safe.

Shadow Minister for Mental Health Leanne Castley also welcomed the announcement but hit out at the Mental Health Minister for “dragging her feet on the issue.”

“Nurses have been crying out for help following a number of assaults at the facility but have continually been ignored by the minister,” Ms Castley said.

“It should not take a WorkSafe notice and repeated calls from our nurses and the Canberra Liberals for the Labor-Greens Government to finally act and launch an inquiry.

“My immediate concern is the safety of nurses working at Dhulwa today. What is the Minister doing to protect our nurses now, to ensure there will be no more attacks and they can go to work not fearing an assault.”