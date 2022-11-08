Government exceeds tree planting target

SOME 18,000 trees have been planted across Canberra this financial year, according to the ACT government.

Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said the government has exceeded its tree planting target of 10,000 trees in 2021-2022 by 80 per cent.

“Our largest tree planting program since self-government is underway as we work towards achieving our ambitious target of 30 per cent tree canopy cover or equivalent by 2045,” said Steel.

Other key projects undertaken this year to meet the Urban Forest Strategy objectives include; introducing the Urban Forest Bill 2022 – which will repeal and replace the Tree Protection Act 2005, investing in community-based tree planting programs, and collaborating on water sensitive urban projects.