Gungahlin apartment burglary victims sought

POLICE are investigating burglaries at the Infinity Towers complex in Gungahlin that took place in February and March.

During these burglaries property was stolen from storage cages and vehicles were broken into.

While some of the victims have reported these burglaries, police are seeking any additional victims who are yet to do so, as the investigation progresses.

Any victims, and anyone who has witnessed people acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the Infinity Towers, between February 22 and March 15, should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.