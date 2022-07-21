Gungahlin tennis centre gets green light

WORK to build a new tennis centre in Gungahlin will start next year, with the ACT government to allocate $9.43 million for the project in its upcoming budget.

The new facility in Amaroo, to open in 2024, will include 10 full-size tennis courts, two hot-shot courts, a hitting wall, LED lighting, parking and a pavilion.

The design plans for the project are on display for public comment until August 19.

The budget, to be handed down on August 2, will also set $1.82 million for six local organisations to run programs aimed at encouraging kids to stay fit and healthy.

ACT Sport and Recreation Minister Yvette Berry said COVID-19 disrupted many people’s abilities to get out and stay active.

“These new facilities and upgrades will help encourage more people to get out there and participate in the sports they love,” said Berry.

“We want to ensure all children have the opportunity to play sport, which is so important for their physical and mental wellbeing.”