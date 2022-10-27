Gunning’s theatre gets big restoration grant

GUNNING’S ageing Coronation Theatre will receive $498,522 from the NSW government’s Creative Capital program to restore its leaking roof and internal walls.

The announcement was made at the theatre on Friday, October 21, by NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin and Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman.

The theatre, owned by artist Margarita Georgiadis and her husband, actor-artist Max Cullen, houses their Picture House Gallery and Bookshop and through their enterprise supports the activities of more than 10 community arts groups and individuals.

The pair have been behind a Go Fund me campaign which had already raised $10,000 in crowdsourcing and donations.

Georgiadis has emailed ”CityNews” with the good news and said: “We are so happy that this significant historical, iconic building in Gunning will receive funds for the urgent renovations necessary to keep the Coronation Theatre going for the community and for generations to come.”

The Coronation Theatre project was one of 23 funded under Create NSW’s medium-to-large projects category as part of the $72 million Creative Capital funding.