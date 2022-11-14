Heritage-listed clubhouse gets a makeover

WORK to restore a heritage-listed croquet clubhouse in Canberra is complete.
Improvements at the Canberra Croquet Club’s clubhouse in Yarralumla include new toilets and kitchen, upgrades to the storage room, the installation of a ramp, and the removal of asbestos.
The clubhouse was built next to the Hyatt Hotel in 1933, and is heritage listed.
“The new facility enables a more welcoming experience for all our members to enjoy including disability access, more efficient use of the lawns and a much improved storage space for the club,” said Canberra Croquet Club President Greg Diprose.
The renovation work was made possible through a $410,000 grant from the ACT government, with the club adding $100,000 of its own funds towards the upgrade.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply