Hindmarsh to manage new Taylor high school build

CONSTRUCTION giant Hindmarsh will oversee the building of a new high school in Canberra’s north.

The national construction company has today (March 31) been named head contractor for phase one of the new school to built in Taylor.

Due to open in 2024, the high school will be built next to the Margaret Hendry School in North Gungahlin, and will cater for 800 students.

The new high school is part of an $118 million investment from the ACT Government and includes an expansion to the Margaret Hendry primary school.

Hindmarsh will also be the head contractor for the expansion of Margaret Hendry School, which will accommodate an additional 600 students.

ACT education minister Yvette Berry said Gungahlin continues to be one of the fastest growing regions across the country.

“This investment will make sure that every family has access to a great local public school,” Ms Berry said.