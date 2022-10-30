Homelessness plan launched

A new strategy on homelessness has been released today by the ACT government.

Minister for Homelessness Rebecca Vassarotti said the ACT’s new Strategic Investment Plan for the Homelessness sector ensures that the right services are available for those who need them, when they need them.

“This plan places trust back into the sector and community to tell us what needs to happen to make homelessness in Canberra rare, brief and non-recurring,” Vassarotti said.

“Homelessness can be solved. It will take time, but through genuine commitment and co-design with those on the frontline of support and those who have lived experience, we will fund initiatives that will truly address the complexity of homelessness.”

People with lived experience of homelessness will be central in the planning, design and delivery of services under the plan, Vassarotti said.

The investment phase of the strategy is now set to begin, with community support services being funded.