Hooded thieves rob bottle shop

THIEVES wearing hoodies broke into a bottle shop at Erindale overnight, helping themselves to alcohol, cigarettes and cash.

Police say two men, one armed with a knife, robbed the bottle shop at the Erindale shops around 8.50pm yesterday (August 15) stealing bottles of alcohol, cash and cigarettes.

Both men were wearing hoodies, and one of the men had his face covered and was carrying a bag, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the men running from the area, should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.