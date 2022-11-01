Horse racing to be scrapped, says Parton

HORSE racing is to be scrapped in the ACT, according to Mark Parton’s reading of a development plan to absorb Thoroughbred Park.

Parton, the Liberal racing spokesman, said the proposal was put forward under the draft Inner North and City District Strategy Proposal as part of the Territory Plan released yesterday (November 1) without, he claims, any consultation with the race club.

“This is not how consultation works and to release a very clear plan to end racing in the ACT on Melbourne Cup Day is cruel,” he said.

“Labor and the Greens have now put forward their intention to stop racing in the ACT to develop the land at Thoroughbred Park to help pay for the tram.

“The race club has been completely blindsided by this… and once again the ACT Greens are dictating terms to the Labor Party on this matter.”