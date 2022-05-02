‘Hurtful’: Kim’s election signs defaced with anti-Semitic slurs

AN ACT Senate candidates’ Federal Election campaign posters were defaced overnight with anti-Semitic slurs, in what has been described as a “hurtful” attack.

The anti-Semitic slurs “Vote 1 Kosher Kim” and “Shoah Your Support” were printed on pieces of paper and stuck to corflutes belonging to Kim Rubenstein, who is contesting for an ACT Senate seat as an Independent.

Two yellow stars were also drawn on the signs.

A proud sixth-generation Australian, Ms Rubenstein descends from the Jewish convict Henry Cohen who arrived in Sydney in 1833.

“This was hurtful to see, of course,” said Ms Rubenstein, who posted a picture of the defaced signs to her Facebook page this morning (May 2).

“For those unaware, ‘Shoah’ is the Hebrew word for the Holocaust, and Jews were forced to wear yellow stars in Germany under the Nazis.”

The University of Canberra professor and constitutional law expert said that as a community we must be “vigilant” against any behaviour that vilifies people for their religion, race, ethnicity, gender or sexuality.

“I will always defend freedom of speech and people’s right to their own opinion. But free speech can’t be a free pass for hatred,” Ms Rubenstein said.

“And with that freedom comes a responsibility to do so peacefully and respectfully.

“We can disagree without harming or belittling each other, and we can have our say without racist, bigoted attacks.”

Ms Rubenstein said she wasn’t going to let the offensive vandalism bother her campaign.

“I’ve got a pretty thick skin and was warned this could happen,” Ms Rubenstein said.

“I’ll be out campaigning again today, fighting for unity over division – and hope over fear.”