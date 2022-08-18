Integrity Commission appoints new chief

JUDY Lind has been appointed the new CEO of the ACT Integrity Commission.

Lind has worked in senior executive roles across federal and state law enforcement, intelligence, and integrity agencies, including most recently as the Executive Director, Operations at the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity.

She takes over from the commission’s inaugural CEO John Hoitink, who spent three years in the role.

“As the commission’s inaugural CEO, John has played a key role in the establishment of the commission’s operations,” said ACT Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams.

“He has provided impressive leadership in helping to guide the commission through a challenging time as it has developed its staff and its systems and, at the same time, needed to commence to undertake its operational functions of investigating, exposing and preventing corruption.”

Lind begins her role on August 22.