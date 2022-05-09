Jetstar runs new flights out of Canberra

JETSTAR will expand its Canberra network with new flights to Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

Jetstar, which is owned by Qantas, will offer flights to Melbourne from July 1 and to the Gold Coast from the middle of September.

The Melbourne flight will be daily and the Gold Coast one on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Jetstar Group CEO, Gareth Evans said the additional routes into Canberra follows the success of its Canberra to Brisbane flight which commenced late last year.

“The Canberra region has a huge amount to offer visitors with blockbuster exhibitions and world-class museums and galleries as well as lots of activities for school groups,” Mr Evans said.

“Canberra is also the gateway to Thredbo, one of Australia’s most sought-after ski and mountain-biking destinations, which will be popular with Melburnians.

“For Canberrans, having a low-fares direct service to the Gold Coast will be welcome news, with the region consistently ranked as one of Australia’s most popular family holiday destinations.”

It’s already possible to fly to both destinations from Canberra with other airlines.

“Jetstar is launching a flash sale at midday today with fares between Melbourne and Canberra starting at $55 and Gold Coast flights from $49,” a Jetstar spokesperson said.