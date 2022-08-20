Knife threats, alcohol – night of teen crime in Gungahlin

THE Palmerston IGA owner was threatened with a knife after four people left his store without paying for alcohol at around 7pm yesterday (August 19).

Meanwhile, at 11.10pm a man was confronted by a group of people as he exited his vehicle on Flemington Road, Franklin. One of the group held a knife towards the man and slashed a car tyre before the group ran from the area.

Police and dogs tracked down five teenagers aged 13 or 14, at varying stages of intoxication, who were arrested. Four were released into the custody of their guardians, with the fifth taken into custody and charged with offences from July.

About 12.10am today a further six teenagers, suspected of being involved in the Franklin incident, were spotted on a stationary tram carriage in the Gungahlin Town Centre.

A 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old female in this group were arrested in connection with the earlier Palmerston robbery; and a knife police believe was the one used in both earlier incidents was found on the girl.

Police say formal interviews of the young people arrested will be held in the coming days and charges via summons are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the above incidents, or any other antisocial behaviour involving young people in the Gungahlin district overnight is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crimestoppers website.