Large cash deposit attracts police interest

A PERSON who made a significant cash deposit at a bank in Woden has attracted police attention.
Police say a large sum of cash was deposit at a Woden financial institution on January 19.
Detectives from the NSW financial crime squad need help to locate the person who made the deposit.
Police say the person has not committed an offence, but may be able to assist police with inquiries into an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information, or who may know the person, is urged to contact 1800 333 000.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply