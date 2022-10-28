News location:

Large cash deposit attracts police interest

A PERSON who made a significant cash deposit at a bank in Woden has attracted police attention.

Police say a large sum of cash was deposit at a Woden financial institution on January 19.

Detectives from the NSW financial crime squad need help to locate the person who made the deposit.

Police say the person has not committed an offence, but may be able to assist police with inquiries into an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information, or who may know the person, is urged to contact 1800 333 000.

