Law chief joins judiciary

LAW chief Rebecca Curran has been appointed as a judge of the Federal Circuit Court and Family Court of Australia.

Prior to being called to the Bar in 2012, Curran had a distinguished career in private practice in Canberra and Brisbane and served as a Deputy Registrar of the Family Court of Australia.

In 2012 she joined the private bar and became a nationally accredited mediator in 2015.

Her diverse practice includes family law, estates and coronial inquests.

Earlier this year Curran was the first female to be elected to the role of ACT Bar President.

