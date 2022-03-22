Libs call for defibrillators in all government buildings

DEFIBRILLATORS should be installed in all government buildings, says ACT Health spokesperson Leanne Castley.

Ms Castley will introduce a motion in the Legislative Assembly today (March 23) calling on the ACT government to act and also support a public education campaign on defibrillators.

There is no requirement in the ACT for defibrillators to be available in public buildings, says Ms Castley. St John Ambulance estimates this could cost the lives of up to 100 Canberrans each year.

“Following sudden cardiac arrest, the chances of survival decrease by up to 10 per cent for every minute that passes,” the member for Yerrabi says.

“St John Ambulance has been calling for defibrillators to be more readily available in the ACT, but the government has ignored the issue.

“Less than half of ACT government schools have defibrillators on campus. The Canberra liberals are calling for a commitment from the Labor/Greens government to ensure that every Canberran working or visiting an ACT government building has access to a lifesaving defibrillator when they need it.”

Each defibrillator costs $2500 for installation and upkeep, and St John Ambulance estimates it would cost the government $1 million to provide 400 defibrillators which is enough for all ACT schools, government buildings and buses.