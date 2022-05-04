Libs call for action after more Dhulwa nurses assaulted

THE Canberra Liberals will today (May 5) call for a Legislative Assembly committee to examine the urgent need for protection of nurses at the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit.

Mental Health Shadow Minister Leanne Castley says that there were another nine attacks on Dhulwa nurses in April, and the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) is seriously concerned a nurse could lose their life.

The union first raised safety concerns for Dhulwa staff in 2018, saying that occupational violence has become “business as usual” at the facility. One nurse described working at the unit like being “sent into the killing fields.”

Earlier this week the ACT government announced they will conduct an independent inquiry into Dhulwa’s legislative, clinical and governance frameworks, but Ms Castley says they should not wait for the outcome before acting to keep nurses safe.

“While the Canberra Liberals have continually called for and welcomes an inquiry, Dhulwa nurses need increased security and better protection now,” she said.

Ms Castley will move a motion that will call on the Assembly to refer to the Standing Committee on Health and Community Wellbeing for the following matters:

The adequacy of current security and staff safety arrangements to protect nurses at Dhulwa

Staff numbers and roles/positions to ensure staff are safe and protected at work

Current protocols and procedures for staff responding to, and reporting on, incidents and violence