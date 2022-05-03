Libs call on ACT government to condemn $3b APS cut

THE Canberra Liberals are calling on the ACT government to denounce a federal Labor election promise that would cut spending on Australian Public Service (APS) consultants and labour hire companies by $3 billion.

Federal ACT Senator Katy Gallagher last week announced an elected Albanese government would reduce spending on APS contractor and consultant jobs by $3 billion over four years in an attempt to rebuild the public service and cut wasteful spending.

“Labor’s plan includes nearly $500 million in reinvestment to begin rebalancing and rebuilding the internal capacity and capability of the APS,” said Ms Gallagher.

“This includes 1080 new, secure frontline service delivery jobs at Services Australia, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the National Disability Insurance Agency.”

Deputy leader of the Canberra Liberals Jeremy Hanson says that members of ACT Legislative Assembly should be “extremely concerned” about the policy and must call on the federal opposition to drop the “dangerous plan”.

“This would equate to the loss of thousands of high skilled jobs in Canberra, along with billions of dollars cut from the ACT economy,” said Mr Hanson.

“The Chief Minister and the Greens need to put Canberrans above politics and join our calls to keep these jobs in the ACT.”