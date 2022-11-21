Libs want the road money back

FEDERAL funding stripped from major road projects in Canberra should be given back, the ACT opposition says.

Canberra Leader Elizabeth Lee will move a motion in the Assembly today (November 22) calling on Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Greens leader Shane Rattenbury to write to the Commonwealth requesting the $85.9 million be reinstated.

Lee says the ACT government had “sold out” Canberrans by making a deal with the federal Labor government to move $85.9 million away from three much needed road projects to help pay for Stage 2A of the tram.

“The $85.9m was allocated to the South-West Corridor, Pialligo Road and Boboyan Road, which are much needed projects and were at the time welcomed and supported by the ACT Minister,” she says.

“The Master Builders Association has also suggested that there will be a significant loss of around 773 local jobs and $250 million for the local economy from the cancellation of these projects.”

She claims that services have declined in the ACT because funding is being funnelled towards light rail.

“Since 2015, this ACT Labor-Greens government has ripped money out of health, education, police, and housing to pay for the tram and now they have done a deal with their federal colleagues to divert money from important road upgrades,” she says.

“This comes at a time when the death toll on ACT roads is already at a 12 year high and has been climbing year on year over the last four years.”