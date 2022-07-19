Low land release program ‘pathetic’, say Libs

ONLY 966 blocks of land were released for detached housing in Canberra during 2021, a new report shows.

According to the ACT Land and Property Report for December 2021, some 656 single dwelling blocks were released in the first half of the year, while only 340 single dwelling blocks were released between July and December.

It follows almost 20,000 applications made for just 152 blocks across two recent land ballots in the ACT.

Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee says the new figures further highlight the need for more land to be released across the capital.

“The numbers from the report tell a stark story of Canberrans being deprived of genuine choice when it comes to housing options,” Lee says.

“When questioned about the pathetically low number of blocks being drip fed to Canberrans, the relevant ministers refuse to even address the obvious problem.”

Lee’s comments come on the back of the government’s plan to release 4171 blocks over the next five years.

“This Labor-Greens government is denying Canberrans the opportunity of owning their own home because it is deliberately restricting the release of land.”