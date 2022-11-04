News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 17°/20° | Friday, November 4, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Man dies as covid cases rise

A man in his 70s has died of COVID-19 and the number of new cases in the territory has jumped, according to the latest report by ACT Health.

ACT Health has published the statistics for the past week, reporting 910 new covid cases.

This is up by 180 from 731 cases reported for the week before.

The death of the 70-year-old man this week brings the total number of ACT deaths since the pandemic began to 128.

There were 37 people in ACT hospitals, six fewer than the previous week, and one person is in intensive care.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Conflicted treasurer resigns from racing club
News

Conflicted treasurer resigns from racing club

THE head of the ACT's infrastructure department Duncan Edghill has resigned from his position as a senior committee member at Canberra Racing Club, as the ACT government embarks on a major residential and commercial development at Thoroughbred Park.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews