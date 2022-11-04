Man dies as covid cases rise

A man in his 70s has died of COVID-19 and the number of new cases in the territory has jumped, according to the latest report by ACT Health.

ACT Health has published the statistics for the past week, reporting 910 new covid cases.

This is up by 180 from 731 cases reported for the week before.

The death of the 70-year-old man this week brings the total number of ACT deaths since the pandemic began to 128.

There were 37 people in ACT hospitals, six fewer than the previous week, and one person is in intensive care.