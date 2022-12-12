News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 7°/12° | Monday, December 12, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Man dies at scene of house fire

A man in his 60s has died in a house fire at Captains Flat.

A NSW fire truck.

Members of the Rural Fire Service pulled the man from this burning home, on the corner of Willow Road and Wattle Avenue, but he was unable to be saved and he died at the scene.

A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the cause of the fire.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Lee calls for inquiry into rape case fallout
News

Lee calls for inquiry into rape case fallout

The ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has written to ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury urging him to establish a board of inquiry into allegations of interference in the Bruce Lehrmann trial.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews