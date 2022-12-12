Man dies at scene of house fire

A man in his 60s has died in a house fire at Captains Flat.
Members of the Rural Fire Service pulled the man from this burning home, on the corner of Willow Road and Wattle Avenue, but he was unable to be saved and he died at the scene.
A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply