Canberra Today | Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Man faces more child-sex charges

A CANBERRRA man is facing further child-sex charges following police interviewing an eighth victim.

The 56-year-old man, arrested in February and initially charged with six child-sex offences, now faces 29 charges relating to eight alleged child victims.

The new charges, which come as a result of an eighth child speaking with police, relate to acts of indecency against a young person under 16 years of age. One additional charge relates to a previously identified victim.

The man is also facing three fraud related charges.

 

