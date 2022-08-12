Man on bail allegedly offends again

A 37-YEAR-OLD man, who recently received bail for 16 offences, has been arrested once again for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Police say at 7.30pm last night (August 11), an unsecured Hyundai iX35 SUV was left for a short time and when the owner returned the car had been stolen.

Nearby CCTV revealed a white Toyota Hilux had dropped off a passenger who then took off in the Hyundai.

The Hilux was suspected of being stolen from Watson earlier yesterday morning.

At 12.20am today, police patrolling Woden found the Hyundai in Torrens, and soon found the Hilux as it fled the scene at high speeds.

Stop-sticks were successfully deployed, and the 37-year-old was arrested.

The man has received five additional charges, including ride/drive a motor vehicle without consent, fail to stop for police, furious driving, drive unlicensed and breach of bail.

He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today, and bail will be opposed.