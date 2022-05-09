McKellar man charged with indecent act on a child

A 19-YEAR-OLD McKellar man has been charged with an act of indecency against a 14-year-old girl and supplying her with cannabis.

In April police received a report regarding the alleged act of indecency occurring in a vehicle. The subsequent investigation identified the 19-year-old who police will allege solicited the sexual act and supplied the child with cannabis.

On Sunday (may 8) police searched and seized a silver BMW sedan while attempting to locate the man.

Yesterday afternoon the man presented himself to Belconnen Police Station where he was arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Police believe there may be other victims who have had interactions with the man and his silver BMW sedan. Any victim of assaults or indecent acts allegedly committed by this man are urged to contact police on 131 444 and reference PROMIS case number 7083622.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual violence, you can contact ACT Policing on 131 444, by attending a Police Station or reporting historical matters online.