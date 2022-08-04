Meet the businesses proud to call QBN home

This week “CityNews” visited its favourite neighbouring town to meet some of its proudest local businesspeople.

“QUANGERS”, “Q-town”, “Queanbo” – Canberra’s neighbouring city has certainly had its fair share of creative handles over the years.

But even before it was known as Queanbeyan, the area went by a similar, yet different name.

Queanbeyan is actually the anglicised form of the name “Quinbean” – an Aboriginal word meaning “clear waters” and likely a reference to the river that runs through the heart of the now-city.

By 1828, ex-convict and innkeeper Timothy Beard had a squattage called “Quinbeane” Station on the banks of the Molonglo River in the area now known as Oaks Estate.

The name Queanbeyan would first be gazetted some 10 years later in 1838 and the community has held on to it ever since.

Whatever one might label the locale, there’s no denying that Queanbeyan residents wear it with pride. This week “CityNews” visited its favourite neighbouring town to meet the local businesses who are proud to call Queanbeyan home.

‘Modern, chic’ hotel in the heart of Queanbeyan

THE Royal Hotel in Queanbeyan has three different venues available to suit any occasion, says events and marketing manager Bianca Paquay.

“The Manhattan Room is our biggest, hosting up to around 80 guests, but we also have the Menzies Room and our smallest and most private is the Beadman Room,” says Bianca.

And with an upstairs kitchen designed purely for functions, Bianca says the Royal Hotel offers an extensive choice of dining and drinks packages to add flavour to any event being hosted.

“We’ve got different catering options available as well, whether they’re after the sandwich package for a working lunch, or whether they want to go for a hot buffet, which is perfect in these winter months – and it’s been the most popular at the moment.”

Bianca says The Royal Hotel has the latest audio-visual technology available. The atrium and outdoor terrace can be used for fresh air during breaks and it’s all right at the heart of Queanbeyan, in a modern, chic feel.

The Royal Hotel, 85 Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Contact functions@royalhotelqbn.com.au or call 6297 1444.

Experienced legal team offers support for personal injury

BAKER Deane & Nutt (BDN) Lawyers have been serving the Canberra and Queanbeyan region for more than 160 years, says partner Richard Baker.

“Our practitioners are client focused, strong communicators and possess the necessary knowledge to work successfully across both ACT and NSW jurisdictions,” says Richard.

“Additionally, for personal injury matters, we offer free initial consultation and if there’s no win, there’s no fee.”

Throughout their long operation, Richard says the firm has amassed a wealth of knowledge and assisted thousands of clients to obtain compensation for injuries suffered due to no fault of their own.

“If you’ve suffered an injury and have needed either time off work or medical treatment it is likely that a claim for compensation can be made, in which case, you should contact BDN for a risk-free consultation,” he says.

Unfortunately, Richard says, there are many circumstances where people have been injured and might not realise they’re entitled to compensation.

“Whenever an employee suffers an injury in the course of their employment, sometimes even when they’re travelling to or from work, a workers’ compensation claim may be made,” he says.

“This includes employment-related disputes resulting from bullying and harassment. Commonly, employees may seek advice in relation to their rights within the context of employment law, without realising that they may also have a remedy via workers compensation, provided they’ve suffered either a psychological or physical injury.

“Our primary focus is to obtain the best possible outcome for our clients, having regard to both the strength of their claim as well as their personal circumstances.

“We’re equally comfortable representing the interests of our clients in informal settlement conferences as we are formal court hearings.”

Baker Deane & Nutt, 260 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 3999 or visit bdn.com.au

Plenty to see on the Queanbeyan stage

THERE’S plenty of great shows to experience at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre (The Q) this month.

On August 5 and 6, audiences can see “The Year of Magical Thinking”, a journey from the comfort and contentment of life into the surreal and dark world of grief, and beyond.

Deeply moving, sometimes funny, and ultimately joyful, The Q describes this show as one woman’s journey to find acceptance, and the lessons learnt in letting go.

On August 10, audiences can see a “beautifully intimate” acoustic concert of songs from Jess Hitchcock’s new album, “Unbreakable”.

An indigenous performer, composer, and singer-songwriter with family origins from Saibai in the Torres Straits and Papua New Guinea, The Q says Jess will mesmerise with her ethereal vocals and lyrical storytelling.

On August 11, eight international award-winning soul singers will transport audiences back to an era when music was life.

In “Songs in the Key of Motown”, people can hear the harmonies of The Temptations and the Four Tops, experience the incredible choreographed dance moves of The Jackson 5 and The Supremes and feel the soul of Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye.

Running from August 17-20, “Demented”, the latest work by acclaimed ACT theatre-maker and published playwright Ruth Pieloor will be brought to the Queanbeyan stage.

Pieloor, inspired by her deeply personal experience, turns her trademark magic-realism into an “oddly comic, yet touching realisation of dementia.”

An exciting collaboration with local and regional artists, The Q says this unique production intercepts playful clowning, exquisite puppetry, dramatic dialogue, and an original score, to create an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre (The Q), 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6285 6290 or visit theq.net.au

A decade of women’s fashion in Queanbeyan

HAVING celebrated its tenth anniversary in May, Debbie Maree’s Fashion Boutique has proudly become one of Queanbeyan’s favourite local shops for women’s fashion, says owner Debbie Carvolth.

Stocking locally sourced and Australian-made products as well as major international brands, Debbie says the business is all about making women of all ages, shapes and sizes, feel good through clothes.

Just some of the big-selling brands stocked include Joseph Ribkoff, Foil and Philosophy, and Debbie says customers will always receive a friendly, supportive and personalised service.

She also says there’s a wide range of this season’s shoes, as well as a selection of sneakers, accessories and jewellery.

“You must come in to see the entire range,” she says.

Debbie’s also always encouraging retail businesses to come set up shop in Queanbeyan.

“We draw on the surrounding district and a growing region,” she says.

“There’s still some lovely vacant places perfect for innovative people.”

Debbie Maree’s Fashion Boutique, 234 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 3335.

Beautician feels ‘right at home’ in Queanbeyan

OWNER of Deziner Beauty Louise McMahon says she’s felt right at home in the Queanbeyan community since first moving from Batemans Bay almost a decade ago.

“Everyone here is so bubbly and down to earth and really welcoming and really helped my business grow,” says Louise.

“With a passion for beauty, we team up to give the best beauty experience possible, we want to give the best we can back to the community.”

Louise, who has more than 18 years of experience in the industry, says she’s currently got a series of special deals available.

“Buy a series of six facials, and they will each be reduced down to $120 and you get $200 worth of free take-home products as well,” she says.

“Our facials are our signature treatment and we love transforming people’s faces, through facelifts and body contouring, make-up or waxing.

“We can take 10 years off your skin with all the amazing treatments and products we have, including a non-surgical facelift.”

Deziner Beauty, Shop 16/18 Cassidy’s Arcade, 72 Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 5792 or visit dezinerbeauty.com.au

Ahoy there, theatregoers!

THIS October the Queanbeyan Players bring a topsy-turvy, nautical tale to the stage with “H.M.S. Pinafore”, one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedies.

Set on the high-seas of the 1800s, this comic opera is the story of star-crossed lovers, mismatched marriages and mistaken identities, and a show that director Jude Colquhoun says will leave its audience feeling happy and humming tunes.

“It’s actually a hard plot to define really,” says Jude, who’s been part of the local theatre scene for more than two decades.

“It’s based around the captain of a ship whose daughter has fallen for one of the lowly sailors, but her father is a social climber who’d prefer she marry the politician in charge of the navy.

“It’s just one of three tales of unrequited love, but there’s a secret in the story that may in the end be just the key to bringing these lovers together.”

Jude says the witty humour and light-hearted nature of the show will appeal to any age, with there being “something for every audience member”

“Gilbert actually encouraged people to tweak the lyrics to suit the performance, so even though it might be set in a particular time, you can throw stuff in about the current state of affairs like politics for more laughs,” she says.

“That’s what I think we need right now, a bit of light-heartedness, and that’s our aim, to give audiences a chance to see some great live theatre again and have a fun time.”

“H.M.S. Pinafore” at The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, October 14-23, visit theq.net.au