Mental health to be key budget focus

FUNDING for perinatal mental health screening will be included in the ACT budget being handed down tomorrow (August 2).

The ACT government will commit $37.5 million in its 2022-23 budget for mental health services including perinatal mental health screening, expanding the childhood early intervention team into the Gungahlin Child and Family Centre, and establishing a mother and infant dialectical behavioural therapy service.

The cost of initiatives, to be split with the Commonwealth, also include support for young people at risk of mental health, suicide or self-harm.

“Canberrans have faced a challenging past two years,” says Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson.

“While this Budget improves access to mental health support for our young people and their families, it also delivers initiatives in the community to support people of all ages.

“There is a strong focus to improve access to early intervention support so people can get the help they need before reaching a crisis point and continue to stay engaged and connected with their communities.”