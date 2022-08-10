UPDATE: Missing man found ‘safe and well’

UPDATE: Wednesday, August 10: Police report missing man Julius Gheude has been found “safe and well” in NSW.

JULIUS Gheude has not been seen or heard from since about 10.40am yesterday morning (June 3) in Woden when he ran away from his carers along Corinna Street, towards the Woden Library.

Julius The 58-year-old is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm (5’3”) tall with a solid build. He has short white hair, a short grey/white beard and blue eyes.

Julius was wearing a black jumper and black tracksuit pants, light grey socks pulled up over the bottom of his pants, and black Nike shoes. He was also wearing a black and green cap. He has no mobile phone but may be carrying some cash.

Police hold concerns for Julius’ welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

During previous missing person matters involving Mr Gheude, he has travelled across the ACT, so police say they would like people in all suburbs to keep an eye out for him.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Julius directly as he has limited ability to communicate. Instead they should call police immediately on 131444.