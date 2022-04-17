More Easter bunnies breaking the speed limits

A 28-year-old Evatt woman doing 110km/h in a 60km/h zone in Aranda yesterday (April 16) was among the 42 drivers booked for speeding after three days of the Easter double-demerit period, police say.

The woman told police she was on her way to work, but not running late. She will be fined $1841 and accrue 12 demerit points on her licence, double the usual six-point penalty.

Double demerits continue to apply to all speeding, seatbelt, and mobile phone offences, as does riding without a helmet until Monday, April 18. Any other traffic offence will incur one additional demerit point.