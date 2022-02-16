More than 100 new covid cases in Queanbeyan-Palerang

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang recorded 106 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as daily covid cases across the Southern NSW Local Health District also rose.

The District recorded 271 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday (February 15), including 166 positive results recorded by RATs and 105 positive results recorded by PCR tests.

It brings the total active cases throughout southern NSW to 2580, with 14,460 cases recorded since July 1, 2021.

There are currently 22 people in the district hospitalised with the virus, one of whom is in intensive care.

Elsewhere in southern NSW there are:

27 new cases in the Bega Valley

23 in Eurobodalla

50 in Goulburn Mulwaree

50 in the Snowy Monaro

4 in the Upper Lachlan

11 in the Yass Valley