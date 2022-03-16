Mt Ainslie to Mt Everest: ACT firefighters fundraise for Lifeline

ACT firefighters will climb the elevation of Mt Everest up Mt Ainslie to raise funds for Lifeline Canberra on Saturday (March 19).

In teams of five, each firefighter will walk 36km – or four round trips – up and down the mountain while wearing breathing apparatus.

All funds raised will go to Lifeline Canberra, which exists to support people in crisis and helps save the lives of those experiencing thoughts of suicide.

ACT fire and rescue (ACTF&R) chief officer Matthew Mavity said participating firefighters are excited to be supporting such a worthy cause.

“Being a firefighter is a physically and emotionally challenging career, which is one of the reasons ACTF&R prioritises the normalising of discussions around mental health.

“Lifeline Canberra is a fantastic organisation to support as they truly change lives by helping the Canberra community.”

Donate here.