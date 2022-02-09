New covid cases in southern NSW back on the rise

THE southern NSW Local Health District has recorded its fourth consecutive day of an increase in new covid cases.

Today’s figures report 233 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours (including RAT and PCR results).

It brings the total active cases in the district to 2628, with 12,950 since July 1, 2021.

There are currently 21 people hospitalised with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

31 new cases in the Bega Valley

26 in Eurobodalla

46 in Goulburn Mulwaree

98 in Queanbeyan-Palerang

18 in the Snowy Monaro

4 in the Upper Lachlan

10 in the Yass Valley