New covid cases lowest in months

THE ACT has recorded its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases this year.
There are 287 new reported cases throughout the territory, 156 via PCR tests and 131 via RATs.
There are now 2429 active cases in Canberra.
Hospital numbers have also fallen to 135, with two people in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply