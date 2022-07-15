New factory creates Queanbeyan jobs

NEW jobs will be created when a Sydney based manufacturing business sets up shop in Queanbeyan.

Monaro MP Nichole Overall says a $640,000 grant from the NSW Government’s Regional Job Creation Fund will help Styrofoam Industries Pty Limited construct and install a new manufacturing plant in Queanbeyan, bringing 32 new jobs to the region.

“Styrofoam Industries is a family business that manufactures and supplies high quality polystyrene products to the building and construction industry right across NSW,” Overall says.

Once in operation, the new Queanbeyan facility will be capable of manufacturing materials to build up to 20 new homes a day.

Styrofoam Managing Director Sarbjit Johal said Queanbeyan was the right place to expand the business.

“The economy is booming in Queanbeyan, there is more happening here than in Sydney,” Johal says.

Overall says the NSW Government’s $140 million Regional Job Creation Fund is on track to create over 6,500 new direct jobs in regional NSW, by helping businesses expand production and provide incentives to move operations to the bush.