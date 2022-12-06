New Year’s Eve fireworks to light up the lake

NEW Year’s Eve fireworks will light up Lake Burley Griffin, with displays at 9pm and midnight.
The ACT government says the best places to watch the displays will be at Regatta Point, Patrick White Lawns, Rond Terrace and Bowen Park.
Picnics are encouraged from 6pm, with food trucks, first aid, portable toilets, security and DJs will be located at each of the four viewpoints to create atmosphere in the lead up to the 9pm show.
The government discourages taking pets to the shows, instead suggesting they be left at home, “securely locked up or inside with a good movie to pass the time.”
