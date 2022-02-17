News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 26°/27° | Thursday, February 17, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

No southern NSW covid patients in intensive care

 

 

AS of today (February 17) there are no COVID-19 patients in intensive care throughout southern NSW.

Today’s figures from the Southern NSW Local Health District reported that while 19 patients remain in hospital with the virus, there are none currently in the ICU.

It comes as the district reported 252 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total active cases to 2619. 153 of the positive tests were detected by rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 99 were detected by PCR tests.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

  • 16 new cases in the Bega Valley
  • 35 in Eurobodalla
  • 46 in Goulburn Mulwaree
  • 106 in Queanbeyan-Palerang
  • 27 in the Snowy Monaro
  • 7 in the Upper Lachlan
  • 15 in the Yass Valley

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Public reports lead to arrest of wanted man
News

Public reports lead to arrest of wanted man

UPDATE: Police tonight thanked Canberra, saying they had received multiple reports in relation to the location of Kaine Gleeson and that he had been arrested late this afternoon. He is expected to face court tomorrow. 

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews