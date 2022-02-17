No southern NSW covid patients in intensive care

AS of today (February 17) there are no COVID-19 patients in intensive care throughout southern NSW.

Today’s figures from the Southern NSW Local Health District reported that while 19 patients remain in hospital with the virus, there are none currently in the ICU.

It comes as the district reported 252 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total active cases to 2619. 153 of the positive tests were detected by rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 99 were detected by PCR tests.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

16 new cases in the Bega Valley

35 in Eurobodalla

46 in Goulburn Mulwaree

106 in Queanbeyan-Palerang

27 in the Snowy Monaro

7 in the Upper Lachlan

15 in the Yass Valley