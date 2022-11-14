Nosy driver fined for filming crash scene

A CANBERRA motorist who was caught filming the scene of a road crash has been slapped with a hefty fine.

The woman – who was driving with one hand and filming the crash scene with the other – was fined almost $600 and given four demerit points.

Police spotted the woman while they worked at a collision involving a car and a bicycle on the Barton Highway near Nicholls on Friday (November 11) morning.

Footage of the woman using her phone was captured by police in-car cameras, and when officers later contacted the driver she admitted to filming the scene of the crash.

ACT Road Policing Officer in Charge, Acting Inspector Ken Williams said the woman’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“This driver showed little regard for their own safety, as well as that of police, other first responders, and the people involved in a collision,” Acting Inspector Williams said.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated matter, police see it far too often when attending collisions.

“You shouldn’t have to think about it, it’s just common sense to take extra care when driving past hazards on the roadways such as collision scenes.”