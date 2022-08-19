Not safe to be a cop in Canberra, union says

CANBERRA’S police union boss says it’s never been more dangerous to be a police officer in the ACT, following the attack of an off-duty officer.

Australian Federal Police Association (AFPA) president Alex Caruana says the union is “outraged” after a police office was “viciously attacked” by three recidivists, allegedly waiting outside the officers home.

“Yesterday (August 18) evening the off-duty member was assaulted and had his personal vehicle rammed by three recidivist offenders,” says Caruana.

“We abhor any first responders being targeted simply for wearing the uniform.”

Caruana says the ACT is in the middle of a “stolen motor vehicle” pandemic that’s being driven and fuelled by recidivists offenders.

“And now recidivist offenders are targeting police officers, there have been 27 incidents since July 2021 where police vehicles have been rammed,” says Caruana.

The police union boss, who is calling for a review of the territory’s sentencing and bail process, has criticised ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury’s decision not to commence a sentencing review arguing that he is “burying his head in the sand”.

“All we are asking for is a review, if things are so perfect, a review will confirm this,” says Caruana.

Earlier this week, Caruana described the ACT’s sentencing and bail processes as “fundamentally flawed and dangerously inadequate”.

“Criminals aren’t scared to commit serious offences in the ACT due to this soft regime being led by the ACT Attorney-General,” says Caruana.

“The Attorney-General needs to put needs to put the safety of the ACT community and police officers about his personal and political ideology and stop favouring criminals who continuously reoffend.

“Under this Attorney-General, it’s never been more dangerous to be a police officer in the ACT.”