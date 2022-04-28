Old Parliament House reopens four months after fire

THE Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD) at Old Parliament House has re-opened today (April 28) four months after its entry doors were lit on fire causing significant damage to the building.

A conservation team has been working to restore the building to its original state after its doors were set alight by protestors in December, 2021.

While the museum is now open again to the public, restoration work on the front doors will continue to take place and the original entry will be open later in 2022.

To coincide with the re-opening, five former Prime Ministers have been announced as new patrons including John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull.

MoAD director Daryl Karp said everyone at the museum had been counting down the seconds until they could welcome visitors back through their doors.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome these distinguished figures of Australian politics to walk alongside MoAD as we continue to encourage all Australians to engage with our democracy,” said Ms Karp.

“MoAD has been through a very challenging few months, so I am immensely grateful that

we have the support of our new patrons.”