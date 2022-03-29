Outraged parents to have say over school-zone changes

A COMMUNITY consultation process has begun following controversial changes to school enrolment areas in the Queanbeyan suburb of Jerrabomberra.

It comes after the NSW Education department announced last week that students living north of Edwin Land Parkway, including those in Jerrabomberra Heights, would be unable to enrol at the Jerrabomberra Public School and the soon-to-be built Jerrabomberra High School.

News of the new school enrolment zones – which would split Jerrabomberra in two – came as a shock to some local residents who took to Facebook recently to express their anger.

Today (March 29) the Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said consultation with the community will begin, with residents encouraged to provide submissions and feedback on the zoning issue.

“I am very pleased to let our community know that following extensive discussions with the Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell and the Department of Education on zoning for our local schools, a process of community consultation has now commenced,” Ms Overall said.

“Following this, all matters raised will be considered in as timely a manner as possible, after which I will hold a public meeting to further engage with the community on the outcomes.”

Submissions and feedback can be made until April 8, at:

https://forms.office.com/r/efXnKLzpmk