Overall calls out town bullies

OPPONENTS of the planned Bungendore High School have been accused of trolling the new school’s Facebook page, making disparaging comments about the project and its staff.

Criticism ranges from attacking the site of the planned new school, its staff, and the Member for Monaro.

Monaro MP Nichole Overall said she was disappointed that a small group of Bungendore residents had turned their opposition to the town’s new high school into a “personal attack” on community members.

She said moderators of the Bungendore High School Facebook page had also been accused of censoring comments made by a group opposed to the project.

“Enough is enough,” Overall said.

“Publicly attacking the high school’s new staff is totally unacceptable.

“Personal attacks on community members, bullying, harassment and gaslighting will not be tolerated and together we need to take a stand.”

The new high school – long called for by the community – was an election commitment from the former NSW Deputy Premier and Member for Monaro John Barilaro.

It is due to open next year and will cater for 500 students.

The Education Department’s planned site for the school – next to the Bungendore Primary School on the Majara Street and Gibraltar Street precinct – drew criticism from some residents who felt it would impact the town’s heritage precinct, public facilities and tourism appeal.

Reiterating her support for the project, Overall said:

“This is an incredibly exciting and progressive initiative for our community, those with other agendas need to stop attempting to create unnecessary division,” she said.

“I will continue to do everything I can to make sure the Department delivers what was promised.”