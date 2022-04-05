Phone coverage boost for highway black spots

LABOR has pledged $3 million to fix mobile phone black spots along the Kings Highway, Monaro Highway and Snowy Mountains Highway if it wins the upcoming federal election.

More than $1 million would also be spent to improve reception in Carwoola – just east of Queanbeyan -, Wee Jasper, Talbingo, and $250,000 for a small cell in Majors Creek.

Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said: “Everywhere I travel in Eden-Monaro I hear the same message – that our communications infrastructure is patchy, dangerous and incredibly frustrating,” Ms McBain said.

“It continues to baffle me that we can travel to towns as little as 20 kilometres away from Parliament House, like Carwoola, and mobile coverage is still unacceptable.”

The federal opposition is also promising access to faster and more reliable internet for 18,000 homes and businesses across the Eden-Monaro electorate.