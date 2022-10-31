Police pounce on speeding, drunk drivers

CANBERRA motorists have been urged to adhere to the road rules after more than 20 drivers were caught speeding over the weekend.

Twenty eight speeding drivers were caught by police between Friday (October 28) and Sunday (October 30) including a 17-year-old.

Police detected 27 unregistered motor vehicles being driven on Canberra roads over the weekend, while three people were caught driving unlicensed.

Five drivers were caught drink driving, and two motorists were caught drug driving, police say.

Three drivers were caught failing to stop at a stop sign, including a driver who collided with another vehicle in Reid on Saturday.

Officer in Charge of Road Policing, Acting Inspector Ken Williams has warned that motorists breaking the road rules will be caught.

“If you speed, if you flout the road rules, if you drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police are out there, and we will catch you,” he said.

“Following 18 deaths on our roads so far this year, I would again implore Canberra drivers to be mindful of their behaviour on our roads.

“Slow down, drive to the conditions, and be respectful of other road users.”